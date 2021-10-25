Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

