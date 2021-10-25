Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Venator Materials posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.