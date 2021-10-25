Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Venator Materials posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.
Shares of VNTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
