Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce earnings of $4.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.20. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 568.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $15.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 319,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $106.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 650.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

