Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 142.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

