Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.21. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 135,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

