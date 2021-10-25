Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.21. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MTX traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 135,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
