Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.23. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.93. 15,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. Capri has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

