Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.97. 919,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.