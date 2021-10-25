Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Stratasys reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 15.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

