Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce sales of $135.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $136.36 billion. Walmart reported sales of $134.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $565.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.49 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $577.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $150.06. 6,422,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

