Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.13 Million

Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $220.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $227.58 million. DraftKings reported sales of $132.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,717,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,896,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,967,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,408,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,042,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock worth $262,754,928. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

