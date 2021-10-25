Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report sales of $131.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $515.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE MX opened at $17.97 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $834.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.