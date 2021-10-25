Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.15 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 312.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,950 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

