Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.15 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,932 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,083 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 312.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,950 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.