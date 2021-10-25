Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SkillSoft.

Several research firms have commented on SKIL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 257,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,236. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

