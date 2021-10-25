Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

TMDX stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $758.00 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.01. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

