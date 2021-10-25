Zeepin (ZPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,511.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $497,727.07 and approximately $114,511.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00070264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00101718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,914.87 or 0.99893048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.01 or 0.06522488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021427 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.