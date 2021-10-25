ZEON Price Reaches $0.0025 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. ZEON has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $372,332.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 111.5% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00201657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00101619 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

