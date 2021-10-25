ZeuxCoin Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $285,027.38 and $118.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00208457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

