Zilla (ZLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $67.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $158,765.65 and $67.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00201036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

