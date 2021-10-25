Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,411 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $40,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

NYSE ZBH opened at $150.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

