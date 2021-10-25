Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 137,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,523,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Zomedica alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at about $11,135,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 241.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 12,993,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 8,714,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,734,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.