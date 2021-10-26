-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 5,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,113. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

