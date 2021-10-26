-$0.10 EPS Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $437.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $922,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.