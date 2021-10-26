$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 63,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,459. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

