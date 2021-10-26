$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,360. The company has a market cap of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.