-$0.34 EPS Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.39). EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYEG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 16,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,619. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

