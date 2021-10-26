-$0.40 EPS Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.56). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 308,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,252 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.