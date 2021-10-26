-$0.62 EPS Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.56). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PHAS remained flat at $$3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,794. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 239,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

