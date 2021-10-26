-$0.72 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.32. 3,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.