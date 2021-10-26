$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 6,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

