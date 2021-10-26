$0.95 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.