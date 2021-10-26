$1.04 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.