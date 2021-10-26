$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,748. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,755. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

