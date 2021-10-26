$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.45. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 91.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1,059.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 423,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. 4,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

