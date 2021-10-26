$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $895.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Antero Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

