$1.28 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

NYSE AWI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

