$1.30 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $184.12. 120,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $108.99 and a fifty-two week high of $187.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

