$1.79 EPS Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.77. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,182. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

