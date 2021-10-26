1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 18,250 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

