1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 18,250 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
