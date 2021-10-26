$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $645.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.