10,900 Shares in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Star Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Star Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Star Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Star Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 271,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

SGU opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

