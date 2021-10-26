120,646 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.50% of Masonite International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

