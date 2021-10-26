$123.43 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $123.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $130.85 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $472.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $485.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $528.13 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $542.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 637,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

