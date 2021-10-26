12,419 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 286.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 110,852 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,499,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.