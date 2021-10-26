14,300 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 236,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

