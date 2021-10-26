$165.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $165.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.30 million and the highest is $167.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $848.41 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $889.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Shares of NET opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $192.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

