1,773,127 Shares in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,773,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,047,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TALS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Talaris Therapeutics Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

