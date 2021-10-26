$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.48. 1,414,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.77. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

