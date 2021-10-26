$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.17. 257,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,148. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200-day moving average of $315.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

