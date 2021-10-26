$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.13. 6,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

