$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $3,716,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $127.90. 1,283,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,298. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

